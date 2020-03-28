WATCH: This Datsun will get you Go-ing

The Datsun Go CVT is not so much about what it has, but mostly about where you can go with it.

Just when I thought there’s no hope for Datsun after they released the first Go, which received a zero-star safety rating at the Global NCAP, I’d say that driving the newly upgraded Datsun doesn’t feel like I’m flirting with death: this standard model now comes with two airbags.

My lack of motoring knowledge embarrassed me when the vehicle got me from the office to picking up my sister and girlfriend from work even with its noticeably thin tyres, lightweight body that gets blown about by fast moving cars and trucks that shot past me.

Then it also takes longer than usual to pick up speed. With all these “not so positive” aspects I’m really surprised it still got me where I needed to Go. I think some car buyers expect to feel like they driving a Polo GTi, knowing very well that they paid for a Datsun Go.

It’s not a “Datsun Go with a powerful engine” or “Datsun Go with an acceleration rate of 0-100 in 4.8 seconds”. It’s a Datsun Go.

So, when you consider buying a Datsun Go, keep in mind it will get you to your destination. If you already own one and you annoyingly feel “this car takes too long to pick up speed or it’s tyre’s are too thin”, just switch on the air-conditioner and feel how it cools you down on a hot day. Or push the electric-powered window and feel the ambience, because that’s all you paid for.

Nissan’s Datsun Go is most definitely for first-time car buyers and if my daughter was in college or university, I would definitely buy her this car a vivid blue Datsun Go CVT so she doesn’t have to worry about changing gears or switching the car off on a steep hill.

It’s even hard to ignore how owners of previous Datsun Go models look at this new model with regret of how they should have waited for this one to be released.

Some say it’s the colour, for some it’s the rims, and others are just blown away by the infotainment touchscreen system, which supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The rear park distance control is really helpful if you are the type of person who is never sure what you will possibly reverse into.

Forgot to charge your phone or can’t seem to figure out the Bluetooth settings of the car? No worries, because this baby comes with Auxiliary and USB ports as standard features.

The Datsun Go CVT starts from R165 000 with a 6 year/ 150 000km warranty.

