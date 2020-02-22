WATCH: Back to basics with the Madza MX-5

There is a small, but growing, movement in the developed countries of the world, towards minimalism and simplicity. The argument goes, roughly, that all our “stuff” starts to weigh us down psychologically and that possession don’t necessarily bring happiness.

Advocates of minimalism adopt varying degrees of simplicity in their lives – from cutting down on the number of shirts in their closets, to living completely off the grid in tiny, matchbox houses.

If ever there was a sector of society which needed a rethink on its conspicuous consumption, it is the motor industry. Every year, cars get more powerful, faster, larger, packed with more electronics. And, somehow, they seem to drift further and further away from the essence of motoring and the pleasures of driving.

Former motoring journalist Jesse Adams sums it up perfectly when he asks: “What’s more satisfying – going fast in a fast car or going fast in a slow car?”

Video: Carlos Muchave

As someone who has driven some of the fastest cars on the planet – and who has raced a fair bit – Adams says that the movement towards “slow” – as in “slow food” – is growing in the car sector. It doesn’t mean you have to have a slow car…it means getting back to basics, and authenticity, when you get behind the wheel.

And, for him, it doesn’t get any better, or more satisfying, than his 1991 Mazda MX5. The two-seater sports car debuted at the end of the 1980s and is seen by some as a shameless crib of the Lotus Elan from the 1960s. Both cars have twin-cam 1.6 litre engines (with carbs in the Lotus but with reliable and more efficient fuel injection in the Mazda), rear-wheel-drive and manual gearboxes (although there were some autos produced in the Japanese range0.

This particular MX5 was bought by his father about 20 years ago, not long after the family arrived in South Africa from America. It was a UK-spec car, so has a speedometer in miles per hour and one or two subtle differences from other export MX5s. Adams saw the Mazda as a kid growing up, although it is known in the State as a Miata – and has become the world’s best-selling sportscar.

A few years ago, his father upgraded to a new MX5 (the current generation, known as ND to aficionados) so the 91 Mazda was passed along to Adams. He still believes it is one of the best iterations of the car, despite the fact that later models sported more powerful 1.8 and 2.0 litre motors and more creature comforts.

“They got it just right when they started,” he says.

One particular highlight of the earlier cars in the pop-up front headlights, something dropped in later generations (probably because of manufacturing costs).

“They’re really cool – and there’s even a special switch so you can flip them up and down – to sat howzit to other MX5 drivers!” Adams laughs.

His car has around 140 000km on the car and certainly does not drive like a car which is 29 years old. The engine revs and pulls well – not surprisingly when you pop your head under the bonnet (sorry, jess, hood) as see the classic twin-cam design with not a speck of oil on it. Adams hasn’t specially cleaned it…that’s just the way with Mazdas because they only start showing their ages with huge mileages under the wheels.

Japanese reliability with the classic sportscar design was the key to the MX5/Miata success…those who wanted the wind-in-the-hair thrill of motoring no longer had to worry about breakdowns or dodgy electrics, as they did with British cars in the 60s and 70s.

Adams and his wife have travelled, trouble and worry-free, to the Lowveld in the car, soft top down in sunshine and up when the mist or rain descended. The soft top probably needs a little care and attention, says Adams, but, in any event, the car still has its original, handsome hardtop.

Even though the Mazda is simple, it still has good safety features, including disc brakes all round; IT also has a decent aircon system, which might seem out of place in an open air car, but the South African sun can be merciless and the tops provide shade while the cool air inside is then very welcome.

Adams has done very little work on the car (as a trained technician, he does it all himself) apart from some cosmetic work on the console and the fitment of a fancy, all stainless-steel exhaust imported from the USA.

That wasn’t cheap, he says, but it will last the life of the car…and, he says, “Just listen…” When he pulls away a rorty, sport sound bursts from the back of the car. It’s not enough to scare you – like a V12 supercar would, but its cheeky note is enough to remind you what this car is all about. And that is fun.

If you have any doubt about whether than is true, a glance at Adams settles it. You don’t often see a car owner and driver grinning so much.

