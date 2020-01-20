WATCH: Audi driver hits 309km/h on Midrand highway

A car identified as an Audi reached 309km/h earlier this month, with authorities now looking for the driver to have a word with him.

The clip was reportedly filmed late on Tuesday night, with the driver filming his dashboard, so he was even driving with just one hand fully on the steering. The dashboard speed seems to peak at 308, but then briefly appears to touch 309.

The car’s electronic speed limiter must have been bypassed. Although the dash seems to identify the vehicle as ann Audi TT S, the only way such a model could reach this speed is if it was chipped, tuned or otherwise modified.

Gauteng Traffic Police are understood to be investigating.

In a statement, they have said: “These criminals arrogantly show off because very few – if anyone at all – will expose their identity and then go on to provide evidence or witness testimony that will result in conviction. Nobody has come forward with verifiable identification in the Midrand case, and we couldn’t detect a legible licence plate.”

“The fact is, if we want to catch such potential killers behind the wheel, it requires 24/7 adequate resources almost everywhere. It’s the same as other criminals who know they have opportunities galore. Only with reliable community-assisted credible intel is it possible to get criminals behind bars.”

