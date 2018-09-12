Get ready for crazy dirt biking at Stofskop this Saturday

On Saturday, the third annual Stofskop Dash in the Dust motorcycle event will take place in Johannesburg. Motul has partnered with the organisers of Stofskop, which is an event all about adrenaline and participation, with a funky, super-relaxed vibe thanks to slightly crazy competitors and their wacky riding gear.

The track is oval, flat and dirt. Dust and noise hang thick in the air as the riders hook first gear, keep left, go fast and let fly.

Stofskop will appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts and families looking for something a little different. With spectators’ tickets just R20 at the gate and children under 12 getting in for free, it’s an affordable day out, too.

Time: Gates open at 10h00

Place: Walkerville Showgrounds, Walkerville Oval (Speedway & Flat Track), Johannesburg

More info: For more information go to the Stofskop website or the official Stofskop Facebook page

Intrepid riders are invited to “run what you brung” so Stofskop visitors can expect to see a wide variety of motorcycles on display and in action, from scooters to custom builds. In fact, anything goes, as long as it (more or less) fits into one of the following categories:

Inappropriate Road Bike

Moped Mash

Chops & Bobbers

Scrambler and Tracker

Plastic Pigs

With the unofficial motto of the 2018 Stofskop event being “In Dust We Trust”, both riders and spectators are promised a full day of entertainment and fast-paced action, with professional flat track and speedway rider demonstrations of how to master the dirt and a series of surprisingly unconventional races.

Food, drink and other vendors will be contributing to the festival atmosphere, and each rider or spectator entry includes a ticket for the Walkerville Stofskop Grand Prize Draw.