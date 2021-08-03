Lotto
Cheryl Kahla
Deputy online news editor
3 Aug 2021
Women’s month miracle: Unemployed mother claims R158m Powerball jackpot

Cheryl Kahla

The North West mother is planning a family vacation, home renovation and an education trust.

Photo: iStock

The National Lottery operator confirmed the massive Powerball jackpot of R158 million has finally been claimed by a North West mother who played R15 via the Absa banking app.

The winner becomes “the second-highest PowerBall jackpot winner in the history of Ithuba, the biggest jackpot winner of 2021 thus far, and the biggest online jackpot winner since”, Ithuba said.

The unemployed mother told the National Lottery operator is “not lucky, she’s blessed”. She said the money “could not have come at a better time” for her family, following a loss of income during the pandemic.

Powerball jackpot winner

“I’m still in disbelief, overwhelmed, yet very excited that I’m the R158 Million PowerBall jackpot winner. […] the winning numbers keep replaying in my mind. I’ve been playing the same numbers across Powerball and LOTTO games for a while now”.

She initially missed the draw on Tuesday, 27 July “for some odd reason”, and only checked the draw results the following day via the Absa banking app.

“I had the most unexpected shock of my life. When I saw the winning PowerBall numbers, I knew that I had won the jackpot but I kept on checking the numbers throughout the day”.

Family holiday and eduction trust

The lucky winner said she would “love to travel to Durban” as she had always wanted to go there for a family vacation but never before had the opportunity to visit the province.

She says a portion of the winnings will also go towards building and furnishing her family’s dream home.

She wants to enlist the help of an interior designer “and the best architect to ensure that everything I have always dreamt of as a little girl, becomes exactly what I envision”.

Once she’s ensured her family can live comfortably and without want, the rest of the winnings “be placed in an education trust, towards our children’s education and a portion will be donated to charity”.

