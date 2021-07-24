Daily news update: Riots death toll, Transnet hack and Cape Town taxi violence

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Picture: KoreaTimes/AP-Yonhap

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has revised the number of deaths as a result of unrest that occurred in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng (GP) to 330 from 337.

This was announced on Friday by Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a press briefing on the progress the government has made since last week.

Ntshavheni said that the death toll in GP stays the same at 79, while in KZN it went down to 251 from 258.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola – Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Kabelo Mokoena

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and Ndobela Lamola Incorporated have moved to distance Justice Minister Ronald Lamola from several reports in a GroundUp investigation , saying the minister never worked on the probes while he was a director of the Pretoria-based law firm.

The move by the two organisations comes after GroundUp reported that Ndobela Lamola Inc bungled three reports. It also claimed the reports were littered with forged documents.

Picture: Erasmus Nche/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has adopted the final report of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s inquiry into the feasibility of holding this year’s local government elections, scheduled for 27 October 2021.

The commission will approach the courts to seek judicial authorisation to conduct the polls outside of the constitutionally prescribed time periods.

“The commission accepts the rationale and the central thesis of the report that greater immunity through mass vaccination is a desirable precondition for a safe, free and fair election to be realised,” said the chairperson of the IEC, Glen Mashinini, at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

Picture: Getty Images

Transnet says it has identified the source of its recent IT challenges, “and would be prioritising time-sensitive export-bound cargo for shipping”.

“Transnet has identified and isolated the source of the disruption to its IT systems, and technical teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that the impact remains minimal,” the state-owned entity (SOE) said on Friday afternoon.

Protests during the testimony of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in 2018. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele

The Life Esidimeni inquest has been postponed second time this week “following concerns that newly appointed legal counsel for potentially implicated people in the inquest have not had adequate time to prepare”.

An inquest into the death of 144 patients who lost their lives between April 2016 and January 2017 due to neglect, dehydration and hunger began on Monday, five years after the tragedy first made headlines.

Police presence at Cape Town Station Deck after an alleged shooting incident involving rival taxi drivers on 14 July 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that chaos erupted at the station deck when gunshots were allegedly discharged, forcing people to flee for safety, and as a result sparking fears of looting at a nearby mall. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Western Cape transport and public works MEC Daylin Mitchell on Friday announced the closure of route B97 between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville due to ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.

The closure of the sought-after route that taxi associations have been warring over will be effective from Monday.

“My decision follows the publication of my notice in the Government Gazette dated 9 July [Government Notice 416 of 2021] that Bellville and Paarl are areas in respect of which extraordinary measures in terms of Section 91 may be made.”

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, KZN MEC for Health during the media briefing on the update on the fight against COVID-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal on June 20, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. According to a media briefing, the Premier outlined the province?s state of readiness for the looming third wave of infections and the strategies it is putting in place to curb infections especially during the approaching winter holiday season. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, has dismissed widespread reports that there is an overflow of bodies at a mortuary in Phoenix, located in the north of Durban.

This is after National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa), on Wednesday, revealed that there were over 300 unclaimed bodies currently stored at the Phoenix Medico-Legal Mortuary.

Picture: Groundup.org.za

The Pretoria High Court on Friday dismissed, with costs, an application by a director of a non-profit organisation (NPO) that allegedly benefited irregularly from a multimillion-rand National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant.

ALSO READ: Lottopreneur lawyer says President, SIU have no power to investigate Lotto graft

Denzhe Primary Care director, Liesl Moses, in June approached the court seeking an order interdicting the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from investigating or questioning her about the R27.5 million the organisation received from the NLC in 2016 to build a drug rehabilitation centre in Pretoria.