WATCH: 5 easy ways to stay on top of your new year’s resolutions

Failed new year’s resolutions are the only thing as constant as change itself, and yet we manage to make them at the beginning of every year.
One thing of a lot of us fail to do, however, is stick to those resolutions.
According to a Business Insider report, a study conducted by researchers at the University of Scranton found that 23% of people quit their resolution after just one week. In the long term (two years), only 19% of people were able to stick to their goals.
Watch the video above for five handy tips on how to stick to your new year’s resolutions.
- Keep your goals specific
- Keep track of your progress in a journal
- Take your time so as not to get impatient with yourself
- If you’re trying to kick a habit, identify the things that trigger you to turn to that habit and work on those as well
- Apply the “small number theory”: focus on what you’ve already achieved in working towards your goal instead of obsessing over everything else you have to do
