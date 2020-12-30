Your lifestyle 30.12.2020 09:52 am

Joburg’s 7 most Instagram-worthy spots

Reitumetse Mahope , Rekord East
Nirox sculpture park is just 20mins from Johannesburg. Pictyre: Twitter, @UlrichJvV.

While many of Johannesburg’s residents will be staying home this holiday season, it does not necessarily mean that you can’t get the perfect shot.

There are dozens of possibilities in the City of Gold.

Check out our top seven spots that you cannot afford to leave off your feed:

Circa Gallery (Rosebank)

Based in the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, the Circa Gallery is one of the city’s major galleries.

44 Stanley (Milpark)

The garden court atmosphere provides a great alternative to the hustle and bustle of everyday shopping malls.

With a combination of local boutiques, restaurants, cafes, and galleries this space is sure to get your creative side flowing.

Nirox Sculpture Park (Krugersdorp)

With green lawns that practically go on forever, this outdoor park is home to dozens of striking outdoor art installations.

Come with your picnic baskets and cameras fully charged because this is one that you will not regret.

Sandton San Deck, Resturant and Bar (Sandhurst)

With breathtaking views by day and the phenomenal city of lights by night, enjoy Sandton’s beautiful skyline on this Sandhurst rooftop.

Neighbourgoods Market (Braamfontein)

A gem, hidden in the heart of Johannesburg, the market is open every Saturday.

Capture the power of community, good music, and exceptional food.

The Wilds Nature Reserve (Houghton)

The nature reserve offers you’re a short but peaceful break-away from the city.

Orlando Towers (Soweto)

Interested in a 100m bungee jump or perhaps the world’s highest free fall?

Both of these and more are available in one of the city’s oldest communities.

These two cooling towers, the remains of a decommissioned coal-fired power station, have become a famous destination for adrenaline-driven locals and tourists alike.

 

 

This story was republished from the Rekord East, with permission. 

