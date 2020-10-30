TikTok will now be paying content creators in SA- here’s how it works

Through a partnership with a local global influencer marketing platform Webfluential.com and, as its first partner for content creators and brands to do collaborations in Africa, TikTok creators will now have the opportunity to be paid for their content on the platform.

Here’s how it works:

Brands can search for influencers / creators on Webfluential.com by name (if they know them), or via demographic searches pertinent to the brand

A brand uses Webfluential software as a service platform to vet, book, engage and converse with the creator to deliver on a pre agreed objective, with regards to content outputs via the platform

The TikToker creates content and posts to his / her channel

When TikTok creators register on Webfluential here, they add their payment details. Webfluential then facilitates payment directly into the creator’s bank account.

Payment to creators will be per post and is agreed with them as part of the process, brief and requirement. For example, attending an event might be a different fee for creating a post.

“TikTok’s unique creator engagement solutions and immersive formats reach and engage audiences in fun, quirky and innovative ways. We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to scale our offering to more African brands and agencies,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTokContent Operations Manager, Africa.

TikTok is a social media short-form mobile video app which is owned by ByteDance in China and was released in 2016.The social media platform which uses music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos is said to have about 800 million active users worldwide.

“TikTok enables creator-led brand engagement that is relatable and authentic, simple and entertaining, and allows brands to supercharge their audience engagement. Coupled with influencer strategy and our influencer expertise at the Nfinity group, Webfluential’s local execution partner, we can now work with brands and top TikTok creators to entertain even more audiences,” adds Ryan Silberman, CEO of Webfluential.

Some of the biggest TikTok stars in South Africa include chanegrobler and Troy Sheperds.

“With access to influencers across eight different channels and a combined audience of over two billion people, the addition of TikTok as a Webfluential channel means that our customers and agencies will be able to work with top TikTok talent and boost the uniquely talented creator economy in Africa,” says Silberman.

