WATCH: ‘Real life Barbie’ shows off explosive lips after 20th injection

Andrea Emilova Ivanova from Sofia in Bulgaria has left the world in shock following her 20th lip injection on Tuesday.

While the world seems to think her lips are big enough, the 22-year-old, dubbed a real-life Barbie, said she would keep going until her lips are the biggest in the world.

According to the Daily Mail, she began her transformation in 2018 and pays around £135 (R3,000) for each treatment.

“I like my new lips a lot, it was hard to eat after the injection and two to three days after the procedure gets more difficult.

“I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it’s enough, though I still want them bigger. My doctor said he will do more injections for me but said I have to wait for at least two months,” she was quoted as saying.

The woman has been sharing her progress with social media followers and while most criticise her lips that look like they might explode any minute, some, however, have encouraged her to keep going.

The woman has been trending on social media.

Watch her latest video below:

