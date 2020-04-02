Keep your pets from getting cabin fever

It’s been seven days into South Africa’s nationwide 21-day lockdown in an effort to flatten the curve against Covid-19, leaving many pet owners perplexed as to how they can make sure their furbabies don’t get cabin fever. With some of the most basic human rights (such as socialising, going for a jog or walk and congregating for prayer) now a no-no, the majority of people are racking their brains trying to find ways around the dreaded ban on walking pets. With pet owners everywhere taking to social media to raise their concerns and seek advice on how to help their...

It’s been seven days into South Africa’s nationwide 21-day lockdown in an effort to flatten the curve against Covid-19, leaving many pet owners perplexed as to how they can make sure their furbabies don’t get cabin fever.

With some of the most basic human rights (such as socialising, going for a jog or walk and congregating for prayer) now a no-no, the majority of people are racking their brains trying to find ways around the dreaded ban on walking pets.

With pet owners everywhere taking to social media to raise their concerns and seek advice on how to help their cats and dogs adjust to the lockdown, The Citizen sought the advice of an animal behaviour expert.

Michelle Moll, a senior Companion Animal Behaviourist with 23 years’ experience, said pets are able to sense that something is different due to our current situation.

“This is especially true if their guardians are anxious or frustrated about the current circumstances. A lot of people who were previously at work and/or studying, are now at home and this is a change in the routine of those animals,” said Moll, adding that this change could cause pets to act differently.

Noting how some animals are not able to adapt to changes of routine that easily, while others would thrive and love the new interaction, she urged pet owners to monitor their animals for changes in eating habits, urinary and/or faecal elimination and grooming style, as these could all indicate stress.

“Other abnormal or inappropriate behaviours or manifestations such as aggression, timidity, excessive sleeping or vocalisation, destructive tendencies or depression are also symptomatic of stress. It’s important that you contact a veterinarian if you are concerned.”

RECENTLY ADOPTED PET?

Shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown announced, animal shelters and rescue centres scrambled to find temporary and permanent homes for their cats and dogs, and many South Africans opened their hearts and homes. Tegan Cathrall, from the Johannesburg suburb of Greenside, was one of these people.

She says that as a new dog owner, it’s not been easy as she and her puppy try to adjust under the new restrictions.

“I’m adjusting fine, except I worry that my dog is not being entertained enough or getting enough exercise. As he has come from a foster home, he is still very anxious in his new setting and I worry that he isn’t being socialised enough. These puppy months are critical for his development,” she said.

However, even as Cathrall makes do with her limitations, she expresses her heartfelt concern for pet owners who, unlike herself, do not have a garden and are confined to their apartments and complexes.

While there was initially confusion over whether people would be allowed out of their homes to walk their dogs, local police services have said residents of private security estates and complexes that the restrictions on going outside for a jog or to walk their dogs remain. The police have called on estate and complex managers to enforce that rule.

“I think it’s tough but there are ways to entertain your pet without having to walk them. I think for [pets], it’s even more important to have a routine which includes some playtime so that they don’t get depressed or develop destructive behaviour,” said Cathrall.

SO, HOW CAN YOU ENTERTAIN THEM?

With restrictions on walks and park visits, Moll offers these pointers for pet owners to help keep their furry friends healthy and happy at this time:

• Do not spoil them during this lockdown as it will be difficult for them to understand once this special relationship is discontinued when the situation normalises.

• Take the age and health status of the animal into consideration when introducing a new activity. Sometimes the animal is elderly or a born couch potato and would therefore just love to lay down close to you and enjoy the companionship.

• If you have a multi-dog household where animals may fight over food and resources, then be cautious with activities relating to food. Too much excitement could result in over-stimulation, which is not great, especially for reactive animals that could become aggressive.

• Hiding small pieces of species-appropriate treats or food, within the home environment, will encourage them to use their sense of smell and allow them to “hunt”. Obviously, this should form part of their daily ration, otherwise there could be an undesirable weight gain.

• Provide a safe toy stuffed with peanut butter (non-salted, no artificial sweetener) or another animal-friendly stuffing. This will provide a tasty challenge.

• Moll advises pet owners to always ensure that all activities use positive reinforcement principles, no animal should be exposed to pain, fear, danger or emotional distress.

IN CASE OF EMERGENCIES:

With regard to emergencies with pets, Moll reminds people that veterinary treatment qualifies as an essential service under the new lockdown limitations.

“Apart from a 24-hour emergency veterinary facility, one should contact their veterinarian and request an appointment. If you are stopped by the authorities, you need to be able to provide them with the name of the veterinary practice, the physical address and the telephone number.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The internet is a great source of inspiration, for example, www.stevemanndogtraining.com; www.puppyleaks.com; www.akc.org; www.bluecross.org.uk

Also, familiarise yourself with the Animal Protection Act number 71 of 1962, which stipulates what is illegal with reference to animals in South Africa.

