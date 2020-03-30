EFF launch party-branded containers of hand sanitiser

Covid-19 30.3.2020 04:28 pm

The EFF'S hand sanitizer.

The EFF say they will do anything for their members.

The low-key online launch by EFF leader Julius Malema showed a row of see-through sanitiser containers, complete with EFF logos.

According to the label, the sanitiser ingredients are comprised of 70% alcohol, making it a very strong medical-grade germ killer.

On his Twitter feed, Malema was quick to point out that the disinfectant was being offered for free to help fight the threat of Covid-19.

The party’s national spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, said the sanitisers would be given out to those who needed them. In particular those who could not afford to buy hand sanitisers.

