EFF launch party-branded containers of hand sanitiser

The low-key online launch by EFF leader Julius Malema showed a row of see-through sanitiser containers, complete with EFF logos.

According to the label, the sanitiser ingredients are comprised of 70% alcohol, making it a very strong medical-grade germ killer.

On his Twitter feed, Malema was quick to point out that the disinfectant was being offered for free to help fight the threat of Covid-19.

The party’s national spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, said the sanitisers would be given out to those who needed them. In particular those who could not afford to buy hand sanitisers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.