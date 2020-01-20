 
 
A (former) night owl’s guide to becoming a morning person

Harry Guinness c.2020 The New York Times Company
A (former) night owl's guide to becoming a morning person

Picture: iStock

To get to bed earlier, you also have to slow down in the evenings.

I love staying up late, but I hate struggling through the mornings. Here’s how I adapted and how you can too. The world isn’t made for night owls. You struggle into work in the dark hours before 10 a.m. — or your morning coffee — and you’re greeted by some chipper person who has already been to the gym and is six items into his to-do list. I used to fantasise about fitting punishments for such morning people, but in the last two years I’ve seen the (morning) light, and I’ve become one of them. If you love staying up...


