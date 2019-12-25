A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Want to know what the new year holds for you? The stars can give us insight into what to expect and what to look out for in all areas of our lives. Let your stars guide you for 2020!

Aries (Mar 20 – Apr 19)

Problems are resolved if you can stay ahead of the game. This entails careful planning and goal setting throughout 2020. Confrontation can be avoided although you’re deadest on proving a point. If you set up a strict budget, the second half of the year will be a breeze. Relationships may become complicated. Stay calm!

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

You’ll accomplish a lot even though you have to work harder for what you want. Don’t become disheartened because of a slow start to the year. You’ll soon catch up. Avoid spending money that you don’t have by taking out too many loans. Changes in relationships with family may create rifts. Conflict is resolved through compromise.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

A sense of restlessness may result in life-altering decisions. Some may pack up and move country, while others opt for a complete career change. Strengthen your body and mind by embarking on a healthier diet and exercise plan. A loved one offers financial assistance when needed. Be on the alert for miscommunications in relationships.

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Dwelling on the past may hinder your personal growth. Start a clean chapter at the beginning of 2020 with a whole new set of rules. If you do decide to rekindle an old love tie, ensure that you start afresh. Many untruths may be revealed; you’ll discover exactly where you stand. Take regular breaks to prevent fatigue from setting in.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Your focus is on work and you’ll have no trouble fulfilling your obligations. Good news arrives in the form of a salary increase, promotion or expansion in business. Don’t sweep old debts under the carpet; they may return to trip you up. Singles are too busy for a serious relationship. Committed Lions must find a balance between work and play.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You’re the one who is going to have to take the first step if you want certain aspects of your life to change. Nothing happens while you’re cruising in a comfort zone. A fresh network of business contacts will make it easier for you to find work if you’re looking. Don’t put yourself at risk or get into debt when lending out money. You can say no!

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Don’t give up before reaching the finishing line. Your greatest strength in 2020 is perseverance. The competition in business is fierce and you need to have all your wits about you. You may decide to exit those relationships that require extensive work and or test your patience. Those who seek new love discover a soulmate connection.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

As one door closes, a new one opens. New beginnings are generally accompanied by change which is something you need to adjust to. An old work colleague may contact you about a job opportunity. Investigate your options. Make provision for that rainy day as unexpected costs put a dent in your budget. Moving in with a sweetheart deepens your bond.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You’re being swept off course by the erratic currents of the new year. Slow down and take stock of what is happening around you. A positive change in career status comes with added income towards mid-year. Love is unpredictable; ensure that you know where you stand before offering your heart. Take care of your greatest asset, your health!

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 20)

Your confidence is at an all-time high and you’re able to master any task or project that is handed to you. Don’t wait a minute longer if you have your eye on someone special. Make that date! Those in committed relationships can finally resolve a longstanding battle. Avoid burning the candle at both ends even though energy levels are high.

Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 18)

Once you change your mind-set, your world takes on a whole new meaning. It’s all about perspective Aquarius! Your income stream may arrive from different sources. Congratulations! You have all your bases covered. Taking care of relatives will bring its rewards in the long term. Take a good vitamin supplement when energy reserves dwindle.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 19)

There’s no getting out of the fact that money is slipping through your fingers and that you have extra costs at the start of 2020. These losses can be made up during the year as finances improve and new business opportunities arise. There are many choices in love if you’re single. Take your time when choosing The One. Children will test your patience.

____________________________

Yvonne De Bruin is the founder of the website www.spiritualworld.co.za which has actively been running for the past 15 years and has provided information to those who want to learn about more complementary health and healing.

She also offers spiritual coaching, psychic readings and guidance by email or on a one on one basis to those who need to clarify their personal goals, find direction or are at a crossroads in their lives.

