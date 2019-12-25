‘Black South African’, ‘lesbian’ and other searches by South Africans on Pornhub in 2019

Pornhub has released its 7th annual Year in Review revealing 2019’s hottest trends, terms, and searches.

This year saw over 42 billion visits to the site, meaning there was an average of 115 million visits per day.

The year also saw a record number of video uploads, with over 6.83 million new videos uploaded.

Top global searches that defined 2019 were Amateur, Alien, POV, Belle Delphine, Cosplay, Mature, Bisexual, Apex Legends, ASMR and Femdom, in that order.

The top 20 countries were United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Philippines, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, India, Ukraine, Thailand, Russia, Argentina and Sweden, respectively.

South Africa lost its spot in the top 20 countries to number 24.

According to the site, the average South African spent 11 minutes 21 seconds, and 37% of visitors were female.

There seems to be a demand for “black South Africans” in the industry as this was the number one search in the country, from third place in 2018.

“Searches for ‘big ass ebony’ increased by 186%, as well as a 149% increase for ‘thick latina’.

“Visitors from South Africa are 160% more likely to view the ‘ebony’ category, 114% more into ‘hardcore’ and 101% more into ‘Brazilian’ videos,” reads the review on the country.

These were the most searched-for terms worldwide:

