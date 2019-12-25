Are these 2020’s cosmetic surgery trends?

Subtle tweaks, muscle toning and injectables are predicted to be among the biggest cosmetic treatment trends for 2020, as consumers seek more inconspicuous changes to their appearance.

According to the online cosmetic procedures marketplace RealSelf’s ‘2020 Aesthetics Watch List,’ subtle surgeries look set to increase over the next 12 months.

“2020 will be another banner year for nonsurgical treatments, but we will also see a new emphasis on surgical finesse — including more interest in surgical procedures that offer subtle changes, like lip lift or buccal fat removal,” said RealSelf Chief Medical Editor Dr. Lara Devgan, in a statement.

“I also think our industry as a whole will focus more on optimising individual traits as opposed to making big changes or taking a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Surgical “tweakments” are expected to be big news next year, as consumers opt for personalized, subtle cosmetic solutions. The lip lift, which raises the top lip by removing a small strip of skin from under the nose, is one example of a ‘tweakment,’ while buccal fat removal, which involves removing fat from the cheeks to give cheekbones more definition, is another.

Muscle toning treatments such as Emsculpt, which uses an electromagnetic procedure to eliminate fat cells and build muscle, are also expected to become even more popular in 2020. Emsculpt saw a 450% year-over-year interest increase in 2019 among RealSelf users, but the company also highlights Allergan’s nonsurgical CoolTone treatment, which stimulates contractions to strengthen muscles, as one to watch.

Finally, it looks as though injectables are here to stay for at least another year. Longer-lasting injectable fillers such as Restylane Kysse, a lip filler that lasts up to nine months, look set to increase in popularity, as well as Restylane Skinboosters Vital, a hyaluronic acid filler designed to improve the appearance of the skin.

