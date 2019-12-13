 
 
What you should consider before sending that DM

Anna Goldfarb c.2019 The New York Times Company
Image: iStock

Be realistic. If you admire a person in your field or industry, chances are that other people do, too.

When my husband decided to propose to me three years ago, he needed help picking out an engagement ring. He quickly realised he didn’t have phone numbers or email addresses for my friends and family, but since we were all connected on social media, he gathered opinions by sending direct messages over Facebook messenger. This was the best way to establish communication quickly and discreetly. A direct message — DM — is a one-on-one conversation with another user hosted on a social media platform. Most of the places you spend your time online — like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn...
