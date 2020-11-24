 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How to listen to your friends

Your lifestyle 60 mins ago

Rather than jumping in with advice, guide your friend in a brainstorming session to find solutions.

Tara Parker-Pope c.2019 The New York Times Company
24 Nov 2020
03:00:32 PM
PREMIUM!
How to listen to your friends

Picture: iStock

Good listening skills matter in all relationships, but how you talk to and listen to your friends can make the difference between a casual connection and a lasting friendship. Elizabeth Scott, a family therapist and author of the book “8 Keys to Stress Management,” notes that there are five basic steps to improving your listening skills with a friend in need. Listen to the answers Often when people say “How are you?” they don’t really listen to the answer. Maintain eye contact with your friend, stay present and show them “you’re interested in what they have to say,” she writes....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759

Education Motshekga fumes as another matric paper is leaked

Personal Finance Consumers warned of overspending on Black Friday, but will they listen?

Personal Finance What if your employer does not pay your bonus or 13th cheque this year?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.