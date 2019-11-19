 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 19.11.2019 04:58 pm

Do pinstripe suits actually make short men look taller?

Vanessa Friedman c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Do pinstripe suits actually make short men look taller?

/ AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH / XGTY

Conventional wisdom has dictated yes.

Q: Do pinstripe suits actually make short men look taller, or do they just reinforce the fact that the man is short? Every men’s fashion book I have read over the years has recommended that short men wear pinstripe suits, but a few years ago I heard that pinstripes have the opposite effect. Every job I have ever had until I moved to the West Coast required a suit, so I was always researching this. What is the answer? A: This is the male equivalent of the line women have been fed for years: Vertical stripes are slimming; horizontal stripes,...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.