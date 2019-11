Having a plan to organise your hobby is an essential part of sticking to it. Here are some tips. Create a dedicated hobby space If you’re lucky enough to have an extra room, spend some time creating a hobby room. If space is at a premium in your home, then try to find a closet, cabinet, trunk, shelf, desk or drawer that you can devote exclusively to your hobby. Contain your hobby Once you’ve declared a room, shelf or cabinet for your hobby, keep it organised. Invest in baskets, jars, easels, plastic bins or whatever you need to stay organised....

Having a plan to organise your hobby is an essential part of sticking to it. Here are some tips.

Create a dedicated hobby space

If you’re lucky enough to have an extra room, spend some time creating a hobby room. If space is at a premium in your home, then try to find a closet, cabinet, trunk, shelf, desk or drawer that you can devote exclusively to your hobby.

Contain your hobby

Once you’ve declared a room, shelf or cabinet for your hobby, keep it organised. Invest in baskets, jars, easels, plastic bins or whatever you need to stay organised. Containers keep your hobby from spreading around the house.

Don’t get sentimental about your creations

If you decide to pursue a creative hobby, have a plan for what to do with your many creations. Keep all of them in your memories by documenting each creation with a photo. Then pick the best projects to keep or give away to friends, and recycle the rest.

Be selective

If your hobby involves collecting things, make sure each item has meaning and value to you. Ask yourself, “Does this item spark joy?” If the answer is “no,” donate or recycle it as best you can.

Cull your supplies

Arts and crafts supplies can really pile up as we discover fun new items to support our hobbies. Every few months, check your supplies and notice the items that you rarely use, and get rid of them.

Limit your hobbies

It’s better to just have one hobby, or two at the most, rather than take on multiple hobbies. Hobbies, by definition, are that special thing you do for yourself just for fun.

