Premium 8.11.2019 05:07 pm

How to prioritise friendships

Tara Parker-Pope c.2019 The New York Times Company
Picture: iStock

A 2014 study found that the more weak ties a person has, the happier he or she feels.

Given that we all have limited time and energy, it helps to prioritise a few important friendships that we want to nurture. But we also don’t want to miss out on new friendships that might form from casual encounters. How to decide? Start by thinking of your friends in terms of active relationships or passive connections. Strengthen your “weak ties” Our casual social networks are larger than we think — we often have fleeting connections with our neighbours, the barista at the coffee shop or fellow exercisers at the gym. The sociologist Mark Granovetter calls these low-stakes relationships “weak ties.”...
