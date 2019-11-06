 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 6.11.2019 04:55 pm

Tips for cultivating a happier and healthier relationship

Vanessa Marin c. 2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Tips for cultivating a happier and healthier relationship

Picture: iStock

Even with the best intentions, you need some sort of structure in place to help you follow through on taking action.

There’s truly nothing in this world that makes my husband, Xander Marin, happier than cuddling in bed in the morning. If we have 60 seconds of skin-to-skin contact, it generates enough love and good will to keep us in a good place all day. Snuggling with him in the morning should be a no-brainer. And yet, for the vast majority of our relationship, I hopped out of bed and started my day without pausing for that moment of connection. Why was it so hard to do something so simple, especially since I knew full well just how powerful that tiny...
Related Stories
Woman ordered to pay cheating ex’s divorce fees; does so in the funniest way 31.10.2019
How your genes could affect the quality of your marriage 29.10.2019
Health Check: is it normal not to want sex? 23.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.