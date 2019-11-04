 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 4.11.2019 05:02 pm

Friends can change our view of a challenging situation, study suggests

Tara Parker-Pope c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Friends can change our view of a challenging situation, study suggests

Picture: iStock

Having friends essentially allows us to outsource some of the emotional burdens of daily life.

How powerful is friendship? Researchers at the University of Virginia wanted to find out whether friendship influences how we approach the challenges of daily life. In an unusual experiment, researchers stood at the base of a steep hill (a 26-degree incline) on the university campus and asked 34 students as they walked by to help them in an experiment. Some students were by themselves, others were walking in pairs. The students were given a backpack filled with weights equal to about 20 percent of their body weight. While they may have had the impression they were going to have to...
Related Stories
Why it’s good to spend time alone  31.10.2019
Giving your spouse your full acceptance 19.9.2019
Having no friends can cause bone loss in women – study 10.7.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.