 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 31.10.2019 05:06 pm

Why it’s good to spend time alone 

Micaela Marini Higgs c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Why it’s good to spend time alone 

Picture: iStock

Don’t confuse loneliness with time by yourself.

Being lonely hurts — it can even negatively impact your health. But the mere act of being alone with oneself doesn’t have to be bad, and experts say it can even benefit your social relationships, improve your creativity and confidence, and help you regulate your emotions so that you can better deal with adverse situations. “It’s not that solitude is always good, but it can be good” if you’re open to rejecting the idea — common in the west — that time by yourself is always a negative experience you’re being forced into, according to Thuy-vy Nguyen, an assistant professor in...
Related Stories
Four ways to overcome your parenting insecurities 30.10.2019
Poor evidence cannabis improves mental health – study 29.10.2019
Whats up with essential oils!? with Ashleigh Murfin 28.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.