How early-career setbacks can set you up for success

Tim Herrera c.2019 The New York Times Company
Image: iStock

The best reason to acknowledge and dive into failures is that they have the most potential to help us grow.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Yes, it’s a tired, old cliché we’ve all heard hundreds of times throughout our lives. But this tired, old cliché now has something going for it that most other clichés don’t: It’s supported by science. According to a recent paper published in the journal Nature Communications, early-career setbacks can, somewhat counterintuitively, result in a stronger career in the long term — stronger even than that of people who never had a setback. Researchers compared the careers of two groups of young, “statistically identical” scientists: one group that just barely secured a grant from the National Institutes...
