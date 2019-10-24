 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 24.10.2019 05:04 pm

How to make time for a hobby

Tara Parker-Pope c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to make time for a hobby

Reading books.

While it’s important to make time for your hobbies, you don’t want to be too rigid in how you schedule them.

In your quest for a balanced life, have you neglected your hobbies? Yes, we know you are busy, but hear us out. There is time for a hobby. Think in weeks, not days Laura Vanderkam, a writer and speaker on work-life balance, recommends thinking of time in weeks rather than days to learn where some extra time might be hiding in your schedule. A week “is really the cycle of life as people actually live it,” she said. Each week is made up of 168 hours. If you work 40 hours and sleep eight hours each night, that still leaves...
Related Stories
Working moms cannot do it all 3.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.