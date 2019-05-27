Planting succulents for winter

Succulents can be confusing. Despite being heat loving, there are many that are at their best in winter, when the cool temperatures bring out their vivid foliage colours.

The three that stand out are Euphorbia Tirucalli “Firesticks”, Crassula Capitella “Campfire” and Kalanchoe Sexangularis, says John Sauer of Ngena Succulents who believes they are a must, for a colourful winter garden.

In winter Euphorbia Tirucalli “Firesticks” display fiery red and yellow tips. It has wowed gardeners and landscapers from the moment of its introduction. It is an almost perfect garden plant; drought tolerant, low maintenance, and resilient.

John finds it to be one of the most versatile of garden succulents. It is useful as a form plant or as a focal point; clipped as a medium-high hedge or allowed to

grow taller as a screen or windbreak. In smaller gardens, it can be trimmed into a medium-high shrub or grown in a container. It thrives in beds that receive

hot afternoon sun, can cope with rocky or sandy soil too.

Water plants once every two weeks in summer and let the soil dry out before watering. Kalanchoe sexangularis has bright ruby-red, lobed leaves. It is a fast-growing evergreen shrublet that acts as a groundcover. No other succulent has this intense leaf colour, making it a real asset in the garden.

John’s advice: make the most of its intense colour by mass planting, in swathes or blocks. It contrasts well with grey-foliage plants. It can be used in mixed beds with water-wise annuals and perennials, rockeries, and in containers.

Plant in full sun, which brings out the foliage colour. It thrives in semi-shade too, but the leaf colour is not as intense. Plant in soil that drains well and don’t over-water. Encourage lush new growth by cutting back older stems when the plant becomes untidy. It flowers in winter, producing long stems carrying small yellow flowers that attract insects and birds.

Crassula Capitella “Campfire” is a colourful filler, edging plant and groundcover. In winter its leaves turn an intense golden-red. The pointed, fleshy leaves are arranged like “propellers” on this branching plant that grows prostrate, about 15cm tall with a 30cm or more spread. A good colour and texture plant for the garden. Use as a groundcover in hot, sunny beds, for pavement gardens, rock gardens, as a border in front of taller succulents, or in mixed beds of plants with low water needs. Contrasts well with silvery-leafed succulents and complements other red, yellow or lime-green succulents.

Plant in full sun to partial shade in soil that drains well. Plants in shadier positions will have lime green, rather than red leaves. Fertilise with a controlled release fertiliser in spring or work compost into the soil twice a year. Water once every two weeks in summer or when the soil is dry. Reduce to once a month in winter. Spikes of white flowers are produced in summer.

Cut off the flowers to conserve the plant’s energy, or prune and replant after flowering. A fascinating fact, says John, is that these plants can survive in dry areas or during extended droughts because they photosynthesise at night, which minimises evaporation. Instead of opening during the day to take in carbon dioxide, the stomata on the leaves only open at night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.