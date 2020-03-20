New Scorpion Kings Live concert date confirmed for August

Following the postponement of the Scorpion Kings Live concert earlier this week, event organiser Glen21 Entertainment together with the Amapiano super duo Scorpion Kings today confirmed the new show date.

With the current uncertainty created by the Covid-19 outbreak, the team has had to closely monitor the situation and have decided to push the live show out to later in the year.

The show is now confirmed to take place on Women’s Day, Sunday 9 August at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

The 3-hour long, first-of-its-kind curated show will feature live performances from a string of talented South Africa artists to be announced over the next few months.

Als a build-up to the actual show and to keep the fans entertained while encouraging them to follow safety and health regulations, Scorpion Kings will be doing a series of live streams on their social media platforms over the next few weeks.

This will offer fans a small taste of the upcoming live concert from the comfort of their homes with the first one scheduled for next Friday, March 27.

Scorpion Kings will be supported by media giant YFM who will share streaming details in the next week of the first online Scorpion Kings series.

Tickets purchased for the original date will not need to be exchanged and are valid for the new date in August. Additional information will be sent to all current ticket holders.

Tickets for the live show in August remain open online at Ticketpros.co.za as well an any Super Spar nationwide. Prices range from R150 to R490.

