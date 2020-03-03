King Olwee shares his party prep secrets ahead of Bacardi Holiday Club

In less than a week, avid party-goers from across South Africa will descend upon Welgelegen Manor, situated one hour outside Johannesburg for the highly anticipated carnival edition of Bacardi Holiday Club.

Initially conceptualized as “the ultimate house party that’s on the house”, the event has evolved into an envy-worthy do on the local party scene.

What do they mean by “on the house”? Unlike most other events where you have to carry cash or load money onto a tag system, at Bacardi Holiday Club your food, drinks and entertainment throughout the weekend will all be included in your ticket price so you don’t have to worry about walking around with cash.

Another drawcard of the event is the 36 hours of entertainment that organisers have planned for festival-goers.

This year’s line up includes a mix of rising and leading local artists that will bring to life the ‘Bacardi Sound of Rum’ – a sonic celebration and showcase of the country’s diverse music landscape to close off the summer season in true Bacardi style.

We caught up with one of this year’s acts to find out what goes into his party prep and to get an inside look at his lengthy career as a party starter.

Although many have only recently become aware of Olwethu “King Olwee” Mlotshwa through his work as a television producer on Bar Leader productions such as Being Bonang, Living The Dream With Somizi and Kwa maMkhize, Olwee has been providing the sounds to some over Joburg’s hottest parties for close to a decade.

1. When you are booked as an act? What goes into your pre-party prep?

“Normally I don’t prepare. I just have a lot of music. We live in an era where people are all listening to the same music so that’s a challenge and by the time I play, since I’m on late, they’ve already heard most of the songs.”

2. When you’re attending events for fun, what’s your approach to pre-party prep?

“Generally, I get my liver cleansers because it’s going to be lit then I look at the theme and pick outfits.”

“Oh! I also drink water because I don’t drink water when I’m there.”

3. What one element distinguishes a King Olwee set from others?

“Firstly, I dance on stage. Other DJs just get there and play, I’m there for the crowd,” he says before explaining that he believes part of playing a good set is enjoying the music you’re playing while feeding off of the good time the crowd is having.

4. Having become such a prominent figure in the South African pop culture space, do you find that you still experience a lot of the assumptions you previously had to put up with as a queer DJ even though people are slightly more familiar with who you are now? I.e., are crowds still surprised when you don’t lead your set with pop?

“People are very closed-minded about what I’m doing as a DJ. The only people who are open-minded are the people who have seen me as a DJ. New crowds are more discerning.”

“People who’ve experienced me always look forward to it whereas people who haven’t are sceptical.”

5. Since this is the carnival edition, have you attended any of the world’s many carnivals?

“No, I’ve always wanted to, I really want to go to Brazil carnival one day.”

He went to share an anecdote about having watched a simulcast of a certain carnival that MTV used to broadcast before adding, “so technically I’ve been to one.”

6. What are you looking forward to seeing from attendees of the Bacardi Holiday Club?

“I love the day-drinking and seeing and meeting beautiful people all around, it’s such a vibe, you can’t explain it until you’re there experiencing it. You’re constantly making new friends.”

__________

Event details:

Tickets: Early Bird tickets SOLD OUT – Phase 2 tickets R1,750 each

Ticket Link: http://bit.ly/BacardiHolidayClubTkts

Date: 6-8 March 2020

Time: 12pm on 6 March 2020

Venue: Welgelegen Manor, Balfour. 1-hour drive from Jhb.

Get your camping on!

Set on the spectacular grounds of Welgelegen Manor, less than one hour from Jozi. Bring along your own tent and set-up at no additional cost OR enjoy a step up and upgrade to one of our fully set-up tent options:

Option 1: BUDGET CAMPING

Your tent comes equipped with 2 x mattresses, sleeping bags and pillows.

R1,500 per tent

Option 3: COMFY CAMPING

Your tent comes equipped with 2 x stretchers, sleeping bags and pillows.

R2,250 per tent

Option 4: LUX CAMPING

Your tent comes fully equipped with 2 x wooden beds, sleeping bags and pillows. 1 x bedside table, LED lamp and chairs.

R3,250 per tent

