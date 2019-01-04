Joburg jazz club The Orbit to close its doors

Popular live jazz and music venue The Orbit has announced that it is being forced to close its doors, after a spate of financial constraints.

According to their Facebook post, which was uploaded on Thursday evening, financial constraints associated with running a live music venue have made it impossible for them to keep their business open.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of The Orbit Live Music and Bistro. We have unfortunately not been able to overcome the financial constraints that we have found with running a live music venue like The Orbit,” the post read.

ALSO READ: S.African jazz legend Hugh Masekela dies, aged 78

“We started in March 2014 and sincerely believe that we have had a positive impact on the music industry since inception. And we have been proud to showcase South African jazz to both a local and international audience.”

The post continued, thanking staff and supporters of the venue, as well as the audiences that attended and embraced live music at the venue, and the performers that set the stage alight with their talent.

“There have been many loyal regulars at The Orbit and I would like to extend a special thank you for becoming part of the fabric of the venue.”

“We are truly blessed with extremely good talent in the country and continent and hope that musicians will find a space in society to continue their much-needed work.”

Nestled in urban Braamfontein, The Orbit was founded in 2014. The venue was a restored two-storey warehouse, situated close to other live music venues. However, The Orbit’s jazz and poetry agenda saw them succeed in such a competitive space due to their unique ability to accommodate jazz musicians. These venues are certainly in short supply, and the live music venue scene will feel a sense of loss as The Orbit prepares to close.

The venue accommodated an impressive list of musicians over the years, including the late Hugh Masekela, Ziza Muftic, internationally acclaimed guitarist Themba Mokoena and Feya Faku, to name a few.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.