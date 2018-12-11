Gautrain and Pretoria Zoo partner up for free entry over festive season

Popular bus service Gautrain and the National Zoological Gardens have partnered to offer free entrance to the Pretoria Zoo to commuters who disembark at its Pretoria station, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the partnership was not only aimed at enhancing the experience of commuters, but also to add value and bring fun to train and bus rides rides.

“This partnership makes it affordable for passengers travelling by Gautrain to visit the Pretoria Zoo over this holiday season,” she added.

Nayager said another bonus was that the zoo offered fun-filled activities for the whole family.

“The Pretoria Zoo is iconic and there is so much on offer for families and there are various planned activities taking place at the zoo over this period which will cater for everyone.”

She further explained the reason why the free entry was only valid if commuters disembarked at the Pretoria station, saying that there would be buses travelling to the zoo from the station.

“Passengers must, therefore, travel by train to Pretoria station in order to receive a wristband from a promoter positioned at the station,” Nayager said.

The wristband will enable commuters to enter the zoo for free.

“Gautrain buses will depart daily from Pretoria Station and travel to the Pretoria Zoo and passengers will pay just R1 per bus trip,” she said.

