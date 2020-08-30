Yummy malva pudding recipe with extra surprise of apples

Malva pudding is a must-have in any celebration in South Africa but this recipe from All4Women beautifully adds apples to the classic.

For the Malva:

1 cup white sugar

2 extra-large free-range eggs (I only do free-range, you really taste the difference)

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup milk (125ml)

1⅓ cups self-raising flour (150g)

large pinch of salt

1 x 385g tin apples, drained and cut into large chunks

For the sauce:

1 cup evaporated milk (Ideal milk)

¼ cup salted butter

5 tbs cream

3 tbs sugar

For serving:

ground cinnamon (optional) and vanilla ice cream

How to

Use an electric whisk to beat together the eggs, vanilla and sugar until it’s light and creamy and the sugar dissolved. (Tip: stick you fingers in, if you still feel plenty of granules, keep on whisking.) Sieve the self-raising flour and salt together. Stir the flour into the eggs, alternating with the milk.

Pour the batter into an oven-proof baking dish and gently drop in the apples, ensuring they’re spread evenly throughout. Cover with a lid or tinfoil and bake it in a pre-heated 180 degree Celsius oven for 40-50 minutes. Much like a cake, test it by inserting a thin skewer into the middle. If it comes out clean, it’s done.

Make the sauce while the malva pudding is baking. Simply heat the sauce ingredients together, stirring to dissolve the sugar. (TIP: you can add a tot of good brandy to the sauce as well.) Pour the warm sauce over the malva pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven. Much like me with size-12 skinny jeans, it looks like it will never all fit. It does. Just pour slowly and the Malva will slurp it all up like a sponge. Dust lightly with cinnamon (this is optional) and serve warm with vanilla ice cream (this is not optional).

This keeps excellently (covered and in the fridge of course) and can just be heated through in the microwave the next day. Then I enjoy it with a cup of rooibos. Nothing wrong with that except I do it at 8 am, and call it breakfast…

Recipe option:

I added some baby toffee apples to give this dish extra cheek. This is not essential of course. If you do go this route, bear in mind that you will need to make up for the extra sugar in the toffee apples by adding less sugar to the batter.

