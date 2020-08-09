Juicing for health is still good as any health shot

Juicing is once again becoming highly popular and retailers have taken notice with many health shots now regularly available at your nearest grocery store.

Yes, there are pros and cons to juicing fruits and vegetables such as the loaded sugar in some fruits and blending can lessen the nutrients.

But they still are a good way to get your nutrients in and aid your fitness and weight loss journey.

These all for All4Women tips will create the perfect blend for your health shots and smoothies.

1. Shop around for the best quality juicer within your budget

Browse online, shop at your second-hand stores, or you can also find one at any kitchen shop or department store.

A better alternative to any juicer may well be a blender, as the juice retains all the pulp and fibre.

For fruits, you can use a hand juicer, it may not be as fast and easy to use as an electric juicer, they have the benefit of providing a bit of exercise and build some arm muscles!

Vegetables can be pureed in a food processor or blender, and mixed with a little water to taste.

2. Reducing your appetite

If you looking to lose weight drink a vegetable or fruit juice before each meal. About 20 minutes before each meal, drink a glass of vegetable and/or fruit juice. This will ease your hunger, and provide you with the necessary vitamins and minerals at the same time.

It is very important to include your greens in your juicers or smoothies such as spinach, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, celery, asparagus, and cucumber. They also great for detoxifying your digestive system.

3. Add some spice

Add a few ground hot or flavoury spices to your juice, as they can help stimulate your metabolism. Popular options include ginger, cayenne, allspice, and cinnamon. You could also make the juice beforehand, and infuse it with whole spices. Be sure to strain infused juice before you drink it.

For a special treat, try a tomato juice with fresh Italian herbs and a splash of Tabasco.

4. Use fresh healthy veggies and fruit

Canned, bottled, or pre-packaged fruit or vegetables for juicing are not a good idea. Use only raw, fresh, and preferably organic foods for juicing. Fresh foods contain only natural salts, no preservatives and heaps of vitamins, minerals and trace elements.

Fruits that are the exception include blueberries, other red berries, bananas, mangoes if you intend in making a smoothie.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.