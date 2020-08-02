Sunday lunch: Quick easy crispy bacon noodles recipe

Add a little extra to your noodles or veggie noodles by making them a bit fancier and it won’t take you longer than 15 minutes.

This 15-minute veggie Noodles with crispy golden bacon from All4Women is for those times you might be tight for time and need to make something quick.

Ingredients

125g veggie noodles

75g bacon bits

1/4 onion – peel & chop finely

1/8 tsp nutmeg

75ml cream

40g mature cheddar

20g rocket

olive oil

salt & pepper

paper towels

Method

Preparation: Boil the kettle.

Place a pot on medium-high heat and pour in the boiling water. Add the veggie noodles and cook for 1-2 minutes until cooked but with a slight bite. Drain in a colander and drizzle with a little olive oil to keep the noodles from sticking together.

Bacon bits: Place a pan on medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. When hot, add the bacon and fry for about 9 minutes until brown and crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Cheese sauce: Place a pan on medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. When hot, add the onion with a little salt and sauté for 5 minutes until golden brown. Mix in the nutmeg and cook for 1 minute, then pour in the cream and cook stirring for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, add 2/3 of the mature cheddar and stir until the cream and cheese are well combined. It should be a gooey consistency. Season to taste, then add the noodles, mix through and cover to keep warm.

Serve the cheesy noodles topped with the bacon bits and the rest of the mature cheddar. Dress the rocket with a drizzle of olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and serve on the side.

