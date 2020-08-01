A decadent breakfast apple pie toasties recipe

If you have some leftover apples or trying to add fruit to your breakfast snack then this twist on an apple pie recipe should help satisfy a sweet tooth even for an early morning.

This apple pie toasties recipe from Living and Loving is ideal for a weekend morning or afternoon treat.

Ingredients

4 Granny Smith apples, sliced into rounds and deseeded

Butter, for frying

160g cream cheese

4 tbsp icing sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

8 slices Sasko Plus Rosehip and Honeybush Brown Bread

30g raisins

4 tbsp demerara sugar (you can also use brown sugar)

80g butter softened

Whipped cream or ice cream, to serve

How to

Fry the apple slices in batches in a non-stick pan or heated sandwich/panini press maker in a little butter until just browned and slightly softened.

Set aside to cool and clean the sandwich or panini press or frying pan. Mix the cream cheese, icing sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl until well combined.

Smear each slice of bread with equal amounts of the cinnamon cream cheese. Top half of the slices of bread with some of the raisins.

Place a layer of apple slices on top of the raisins. Sprinkle 1 tbsp of demerara sugar over the apple and cover with another layer of apple.

Seal each sandwich with the remaining slices of bread (with the cinnamon-cream cheese side facing down.) Butter both sides of the sandwiches.

Toast the sandwiches in your sandwich/panini press or fry in a non-stick frying pan, turning once, until crisp and toasted.

Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

