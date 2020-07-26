Things to do 26.7.2020 11:01 am

Sunday lunch sorted: This braai idea recipe is a must try this weekend

Citizen reporter
Grilled meat on a braai. Photo: iStock

Get your braai stands out this weekend and try this delicious lamb dish.

With just a hint of warmer weather has a feeling us a certain way. If you are tired of winter recipes such as soups, curries and want something different then a good South African braai for the weekend is the way to go.

Even though braai season isn’t here as yet, this lamb necks on the braai recipe from All4Women is a budget pleaser too.

Ingredients

2 whole lamb necks, cut each lengthwise into 2 pieces
Ina Paarman’s rosemary and olive seasoning
1 onion, cut into quarters
1 whole head of garlic, cut in half through the waist
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
2 cups (500ml) water
2 tbsp (30ml) Ina Paarman’s Beef Stock Powder
Ina Paarman’s BBQ Marinade

Garnish:
Grilled lemon wedges
Fresh rosemary

Raw lamb neck with spices. Photo: iStock

Method: 

Adjust oven rack to one slot below the middle. Preheat oven to 160°C.

Place meat (seasoned lightly with rosemary and olive seasoning) into an oval casserole dish with a lid. Add onion, garlic, rosemary, water and stock powder.

Bake for 2 hours until very tender.

Leave to cool down in the stock. Best done the day before. Remove and put the necks in a zip-lock bag. Coat the necks with BBQ Marinade.

Prepare a medium fire, remove necks from the bag and braai slowly, while turning and basting regularly with fresh Marinade, until brown and crispy on the outside.

Mashed Butternut with butter. Photo: iStock

Don’t forget the sides. Braai salads and side dishes are a must. Serve with pickled vegetables, caramelised onions, grilled butternut and a green salad.

