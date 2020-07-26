Sunday lunch sorted: This braai idea recipe is a must try this weekend

With just a hint of warmer weather has a feeling us a certain way. If you are tired of winter recipes such as soups, curries and want something different then a good South African braai for the weekend is the way to go.

Even though braai season isn’t here as yet, this lamb necks on the braai recipe from All4Women is a budget pleaser too.

Ingredients

2 whole lamb necks, cut each lengthwise into 2 pieces

Ina Paarman’s rosemary and olive seasoning

1 onion, cut into quarters

1 whole head of garlic, cut in half through the waist

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 cups (500ml) water

2 tbsp (30ml) Ina Paarman’s Beef Stock Powder

Ina Paarman’s BBQ Marinade

Garnish:

Grilled lemon wedges

Fresh rosemary

Method:

Adjust oven rack to one slot below the middle. Preheat oven to 160°C.

Place meat (seasoned lightly with rosemary and olive seasoning) into an oval casserole dish with a lid. Add onion, garlic, rosemary, water and stock powder.

Bake for 2 hours until very tender.

Leave to cool down in the stock. Best done the day before. Remove and put the necks in a zip-lock bag. Coat the necks with BBQ Marinade.

Prepare a medium fire, remove necks from the bag and braai slowly, while turning and basting regularly with fresh Marinade, until brown and crispy on the outside.

Don’t forget the sides. Braai salads and side dishes are a must. Serve with pickled vegetables, caramelised onions, grilled butternut and a green salad.

