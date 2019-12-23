Menus to enjoy in Dubai this festive season

Dubai’s favourite restaurants come alive for the festive season, serving scrumptious family-style festive feasts and decadent brunches with gastronomic delights from all over the world. Special menus throughout the festive season will spoil diners for choice with classic favourites, including roast turkeys, mince pies, yule logs and other traditional treats in elegant settings.

Four Seasons Hotel’s MINA Brasserie will be transformed into a Festive Grotto, adorned with twinkling lights and cosy blankets as the perfect setting to enjoy a seasonal selection of brasserie-style sharing plates by award-winning Chef Michael Mina.

For the best seat in the kitchen, the Chef’s Table at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel’s Gazebo Restaurant features a bespoke holiday meal prepared just for you. Indulge in a traditional turkey dinner with all the classic trimmings, stuffing and fresh sauces made from herbs and ingredients from the resort’s own bio-farm.

For a Christmas Eve on the beach, Suq at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach promises barefoot dining on the shores of the Arabian Gulf for a celebration like no other amidst sun, sea and spectacular views of the sunset. Guests are invited to relax and spend their evening sitting by the bonfire, listening to live music and enjoying freshly grilled BBQ favourites.

Atlantis, The Palm welcomes guests to enjoy signature dishes, live cooking stations, extravagant buffets and delicious drinks from all of the resort’s restaurants – be it at Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, the award-winning underwater restaurant Ossiano, Ronda Locatelli by Giorgio Locatelli, the recently opened Michelin star Cantonese restaurant brand Hakkasan, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, family-friendly Wavehouse, authentic Lebanese delicacies at Ayamna, the city’s largest Asian buffet at Saffron or Arabic, Asian and continental favourites at Kaleidoscope.

Another great option for a beachside festive dining experience is Beachcombers at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, with a special dinner buffet in the evenings or a Festive Seafood brunch on Christmas day overlooking the beautiful Arabian Gulf and pristine beach.

Bvlgari Resort Dubai is set to host two exceptional festive brunches inspired by heart-warming Italian family traditions at Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, or head to the luxurious Yacht Club Restaurant to soak up the beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf while feasting on a sharing-style set menu crafted from the freshest selection of fish and seafood. During both brunches, kids can enjoy access to the Little Gems Club for gingerbread house making, decorating, face painting and other activities to keep them entertained all afternoon.

Bab al Shams is set to be transformed into a dazzling festive wonderland for the whole family, promising plenty of games, pony and camel rides, a dazzling magician, petting zoo, live music, special kids buffet and of course, a succulent roast turkey with all the trimmings.

Christmas menus will also be on offer Mandarin Oriental Jumeira’s highly acclaimed restaurants, including an extravagant buffet of international festive favourites at The Bay, the relaxed brasserie-style restaurant with two terraces overlooking the beach; and a traditional Portuguese feast at Tasca by Michelin-starred José Avillez.

