Recipe: Marmalade, horseradish & rosemary glazed ham

Ingredients

1 (2.3kg to 2.7kg) cooked, smoked bone-in ham

3 cups water

⅔ cup orange marmalade

2 tbsp packed brown sugar

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 to 2 tbsp prepared horseradish

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary or 1 tbsp dried rosemary

Fresh rosemary sprigs, optional

Orange wedges, optional

Method

1. Preheat oven to 162°C.

2. Score ham in a diamond pattern by making shallow diagonal cuts at 2.5cm intervals.

3. Place ham, cut side down, on a flat rack in a roasting pan.

4. Pour the water into the bottom of the roasting pan around ham. Tent ham with foil. Roast for 1 hour.

5. For glaze, combine marmalade, brown sugar, mustard, horseradish and chopped or dried rosemary in a small saucepan.

6. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until marmalade melts. Set aside.

7. After ham has roasted for 1 hour, brush with the glaze.

8. Roast uncovered for 30 to 60 minutes more, brushing ham with glaze every 15 minutes.

9. Let stand for 15 minutes before carving.

10. If desired, garnish serving platter with rosemary sprigs and orange wedges.

