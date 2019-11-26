Five cooler bag must-haves this summer

The time has come to dust off your flip flops, grab a hat and head to the pool or beach. No summer outing is complete without a group of family or friends, or a well-packed cooler box! Lipton Ice Tea shares a few must-have cooler bag suggestions below:

Planning makes perfect

In preparation for the summer sun, pop your Lipton Ice Tea into the fridge so that it’s especially cold and refreshing for your beach day. Use a few frozen water bottles as ice-packs and they’ll double up as water to rinse off sticky fingers or sandy feet once your day on the beach is over. Hint: Frozen strawberries, blueberries and grapes make tasty and refreshing ice cubes for your Lipton Ice Tea.

Family-friendly refreshing drinks

Now that Lipton Ice Tea has reformulated to a low kilojoule recipe, you’ll definitely want to create a refreshing mocktail that everyone can enjoy. Simply mix your favourite Lipton Green Ice Tea with a few slices of lemon, a dash of orange juice and a handful of mint leaves for a refreshing Mint Tea Julep.

On-the-go snacks

Another firm favourite for hot summer days is the ever-popular food skewer. Play around with different combinations of grilled chicken cubes, red or green pepper blocks and balls of mozzarella. Bring along a basil pesto and cream cheese dip to add extra flavour to this yummy treat.

Keep your screens dry!

Believe it or not, your phone is prone to overheating. If you’ve ever left it tucked under your towel in the sun, you’ll have seen the screen notification that it needs to cool down before use. The solution? Pop it into the cooler box! Take a sealable plastic pouch to keep your cellphone and even your car keys dry, cool and sand-free.

Make a tidy exit

When it’s time to leave, dust some baby powder on your feet, and leave the sand where it belongs, on the beach!

Lipton Ice Tea has introduced NEW Sugar Free Iced Tea in Peach and Lemon flavours. It is the perfect combination of sun-kissed tea leaves combined with fruit juice to give you a delicious refreshing taste. They’ve also unveiled a Low in Kilojoule recipe earlier this year across all 6 flavours: Peach, Lemon, Mixed Berries, Raspberry, Green Tea and Rooibos – a naturally caffeine-free option boasting the goodness of South African grown rooibos tea leaves.

Be sure to tag us in your holiday adventures on @LiptonIceTeaZA on Twitter and #SunshineMakesEverythingBetter on Instagram or Facebook for a chance to WIN a #LITSummer Party and a month’s supply of Lipton Ice Tea. Visit our social media pages for more information.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.