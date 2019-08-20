Voodoo Lily a perfect pet-friendly corner cafe for the busy Joburger

My dog is a rescue animal and a bit of a nervous wreck. She has never known the pleasure of going to a dog-friendly restaurant. Probably because pet-friendly establishments are rather lacking in busy Johannesburg. So, when an opportunity arose to visit such an establishment, we were both beyond excited.

Our visit to the Voodoo Lily Cafe in Birdhaven was nothing short of a treat. Located in a quiet, leafy street with ample parking, the cafe is a welcome relief from the daily hustle. Sitting in the dog section of the restaurant while taking in the atmospheric 1980s playlist felt like Jasmin and I were in a snow globe, blissfully unaware of traffic and deadlines. The passion the staff have is palpable, making the experience that much more enjoyable.

Jasmin was greeted with a smile, a table with a hook for her leash and a scrumptious bowl of cold water, while we sat down and pondered the menu. Voodoo Lily offers a menu for dogs as well – organic livers and chicken breast, or scrumptious doggy biscuits.

The menu even has a disclosure statement warning clientele that xylitol, which is present in some menu items, is very poisonous for dogs, and explains how only biostraws are served.

All takeaway containers are biodegradable. Small details like this are rare and make one feel as though a lot of care and love has been poured into the cafe. This was reinforced when I perused the vegetarian-inspired side of the menu. I chose to eat a variety of vegetarian dishes because of how rare they are on any menu, and I wanted to try as much of the delicious-sounding yummies as possible. I was not disappointed.

The flatbread, recommended by head chef Josh, was happiness crammed into a doughy dish. But the dessert was the proverbial cherry on top – poached pears soaked in a red wine sauce with mascarpone on candied lemon rind that snuck diverse flavours into the mix. Perfect. This chic corner cafe even boasts a free library, a global initiative that involves swapping out a book you’d like to read with one you’ve already read.

Warm lighting and comfortable chairs make this an ideal work environment, as well as a place to relax and take things a bit slower than usual. I got the feeling the cafe is invested in everyone’s general wellbeing, animals and kids included – not just because of banting-friendly menu options, but because of the host of health shakes, power smoothies and health shots available.

Anything from super chai chocolate shakes to superfood additions tailored to energy levels and state of mind is available. Voodoo Lily takes pick-me-up to the next level.

