Luscious lunches

Healthy living at work begins with luscious lunch ideas that are simple and chock full of nutrients to keep you going through a demanding day.

Get the best out of your food by making healthy choices. Because when it comes to a packed lunch, not only do you need something that’s healthy and delicious to give you the energy to get through the day – but you also need something that’s quick and easy to prepare.

Here’s the lowdown on two delicious lunch ideas that are simple and crammed full of vitamins and minerals:

Pesto pasta

This is an easy wholesome lunch that is totally delicious. All you have to do is pack a container of cooked whole wheat pasta, smothered in a tablespoon or two of basil pesto and top with a knob of yummy Flora Margarine. Throw in a fruit or two for some guilt free snacks.

Add even more goodness:

To supplement to your daily veggie intake, add mushrooms or cherry tomatoes for a plant-based boost that packs plenty of punch flavour.

If you are happy to include meat in your meals a lean protein such as chicken or turkey breast is a great accompaniment to your lunch-time nosh.

Whole-wheat pasta is a complex carbohydrate that provides glucose, which is a crucial fuel for your brain and muscles and delivers a gradual release of energy.

Avocado sandwich with spinach and tomato

A regular avocado sandwich is great, but there is more to this sandwich than meets the eye. Our recipe is next level! This yummy open sandwich can be easily assembled at the office and is bursting with healthy fats. Simply pack the ingredients the night before and you are A-for-away!

All you’ll need are two slices of seed loaf or whole-wheat bread generously spread with Flora spread , a whole ripe avocado, a handful of fresh shredded spinach and four thick-ish slices of tomato. And don’t forget the pepper sachets from your last take-away to season your stellar sarmie!

Avocado is a great source of energy. The heart-healthy, monounsaturated fats they contain will take longer to digest, giving you that slow, long-lasting release of energy. Avocados also give your meal that delicious creamy texture.

Not quite as high in iron as Popeye had thought, spinach nevertheless has a high iron content. And you need iron to supply oxygen to the body and brain.

Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene an antioxidant that has been linked to the reduced risk of cancer. So, perhaps that’s why tomato is the perfect avo-toast topper!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.