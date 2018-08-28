Lock, stock and wine barrel: The Mensa range

Who doesn’t love a good story? Well, there’s a new range of easy-drinking, easy-on-the-pocket wine that combines the joy of a book with, well, sipping a glass of wine.

The Mensa range is also doing something else that will have cork enthusiasts performing cartwheels. The wines in the range are each sealed with a Helix cork that allows you to twist open and reseal the wine by hand.

Another appealing aspect is that it’s the first South African wine supported by an augmented reality app for Android and IOS – and it’s really fun.

When scanned using the Mensa Wine App on your smartphone, the Mensa label comes to life as a book to reveal each label’s story. Currently, the range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay Pinot Noir and a Cabernet Sauvignon.

A great addition to springtime wines, the Sauvignon Blanc is a zesty citrus tipple with tropical fruit.

It’s the perfect wine to add frozen grapes instead of ice to. If you want something balanced, try the Chardonnay Pinot Noir that has zesty punches with some great berry tones. If you like tradition, the Mensa Cabarnet Sauvignon combines chocolate and blackberries.

The new range is available at Checkers, or if you’re in Worcester from the Overhex Winery and Bistro (or online). Both white wines are a steal at only R75 while the Cabarnet Sauvignon will only set you back R85.