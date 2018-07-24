Recipe: Stuffed boiled eggs with Rooibos infused trout

Ingredients

1,2L boiling water

2 Rooibos teabags

1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

1 fennel bulb, roughly chopped

zest of 1 lemon

5ml (1 tsp) salt

100g lightly smoked trout

5 extra-large eggs

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh jalapeño chilli, chopped

60g cream cheese, at room temperature

1 handful fresh dill, chopped + extra, to sprinkle

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

1. In a medium-large saucepan, place the boiling water, Rooibos teabags, onion, garlic, fennel bulb, lemon zest and salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and using an egg lifter, gently add the trout and poach for 1 minute. Remove and place on paper towel.

2. Transfer the trout to a plate and flake into medium-sized chunks using a fork. Place in a bowl, cover with cling film and refrigerate until needed.

3. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Place the eggs in the boiling water for 15 minutes. Remove from stove and transfer the eggs to a bowl of cold water to cool.

4. Peel the eggs carefully, cut in half, and scoop out the solid egg yolks, transferring them to a medium mixing bowl.

5. In the mixing bowl, mash the egg yolks with a fork and stir in the chopped jalapeño, cream cheese and handful of dill. Season to taste.

6. Using a teaspoon, spoon the egg yolk mixture into the hollows of the egg whites. Top with chunks of smoked trout, sprinkle with extra dill and serve immediately.

