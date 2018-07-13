The top 10 burger joints in America

A local burger shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina has been named the best burger joint in the US, for its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free beef and variety of topping possibilities and its rosemary fries.

Topping TripAdvisor’s list of top 10 burger restaurants in the US is Al’s Burger Shack, a local institution not far from the University of North Carolina.

The list spans addresses across the country and includes options for burger purists — American cheese, chopped onion and ketchup — as well as novelty offerings like glazed doughnut buns, and peanut butter and fried egg toppings.

Over at Al’s Burger Shake, the Bobo Chili Cheeseburger topped with chilli sauce, slaw, chopped onions, yellow mustard and American cheese, is the restaurant’s signature burger, while crinkle-cut fries are also jazzed up with sea salt and rosemary.

Al’s Burger Shack has a 4.5 out of five bubble rating.

The list is based on the reviews and opinions of TripAdvisor diners, taking into account the ratio and quality of great burger reviews in comparison to overall reviews, along with quality and quantity of reviews received in past year (ending May 2018).

Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 bubbles, 200 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018

Here are the top 10 burger joints in the US, according to TripAdvisor:

1. Al’s Burger Shack – Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Signature burger: “Bobo Chili Cheeseburger” topped with chilli sauce, slaw, chopped onion, yellow mustard and American cheese

2. Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs – Naples, Florida

Signature burger: “Donut Burger” topped with American cheese and bacon between two glazed doughnuts

3. Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom – Lincoln, Nebraska

Signature burger: “Greatest Burger Ever” topped with chopped bacon, griddled onions, “awesome sauce,” American cheese, ketchup and romaine lettuce

4. Grumps Burgers – Granbury, Texas

Signature burger: “Queso Burger” topped with queso, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

5. Slabtown Café and Burgers – Traverse City, Michigan

Signature burger: “Slabtown Special” double burger with American cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, topped with “Slabtown Sauce”

6. Burger Republic – Nashville, Tennessee

Signature burger: “The Tennessee” burger with Jack Daniel’s honey glaze, American cheese, smoked ketchup, maple basted Benton’s Bacon and Memphis

7. Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers – San Francisco, California

Signature burger: “The King” 1/4 pound patty topped with a 1/2 pound hot dog, American cheese, cheddar cheese and 1000 island dressing

8. Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Signature burger: “Dirty Harry” burger topped with peanut butter, fried egg, bacon, hash brown, cheddar on a glazed doughnut with powdered sugar

9. MacPhail’s Burgers – Jackson, Wyoming

Signature burger: “All Jacked Up” 1/2 pound premium Angus beef, Colby Jack cheese, slow-simmered barbeque sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

10. The Burger Dive – Billings, Montana

Signature burger: “I’m Your Huckleberry” 1/3 pound Angus burger covered with Huckleberry Hatch chilli barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, roasted red pepper mayo, arugula and served on a Grains of Montana bun

