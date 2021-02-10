4 Valentine’s Day activities for couples who can’t stand each other

The period commonly known as “quarantine” has been labelled one of the loneliest periods in recent human history.

This is due to the fact that people have mostly had to be cooped up at home and avoid social interaction in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

For some cohabiting couples, this has been a blissful time and for others, it has all but brought about the demise of their relationships.

So what do couples who can no longer stand each other do on the one global holiday dedicated to expressing love?

Get out and get active

If you’ve been cooped up for months on end, Valentine’s Day would be the ideal time to get out.

Whether it’s going to dinner or doing an activity, opt for anything that will provide a change of scenery.

If you’re willing to wait until April and make it an activity for family and friends, you can get yourself a ticket to an exciting, outdoor detective adventure called CluedUpp.

This activity requires teams of up to six people to work together to catch a killer in a murder mystery adventure set to take place in Johannesburg on 17 April 2021.

One ticket is priced at R749 and covers up to six people per team.

Click here for more info on CluedUpp.

Go to therapy

Therapy on Valentine’s Day may not sound like the cutest idea but perhaps the outside perspective of a professional may assist in helping facilitate a return to common ground.

After all, there is no use in forcibly spending time together, pretending things are normal, when there is some underlying tension.

It may also help in getting you to speak about the things you need to speak about, without the conversation devolving into a fruitless exercise that leaves you in a worse place than you would have been without the intervention of a professional.

It is also important to note that we are living under new circumstances and these may bring about levels of stress and anxiety that may need professional treatment.

ALSO READ: People are facing societal reintegration and they’re terrified

3. Go on ‘solocations’

There is no rule that you have to spend Valentine’s Day together just because you’re in a couple. Especially not under the current circumstances.

If absence really does make the heart grow fonder, perhaps some romantic, quiet time apart could help provide a much-needed break and help put things into perspective.

You could try a new hiking trail, a Johannesburg-based Valentine’s Day escape or a weekend near a secluded beach.

4. Consider a breakup or some long-term time apart

Covid-19 and having to spend so much time together has been listed as a major reason for most breakups and divorces that have occurred in the last year or so.

However, a breakup is not always the worst thing that can happen – even though it may feel that way in the moment.

READ NEXT: ‘New year, new sex life’ – how to upgrade your sex life in 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.