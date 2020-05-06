How to celebrate Mother’s Day in lockdown

For many of us, our mothers are our greatest influence and our biggest fans. South African chef and food stylist Zola Nene says she definitely got her cooking gene from her mom.

“My mom is a fabulous cook. I cook a lot of dishes that I remember from childhood, which my mom made, so she’s definitely been a huge influence in my cooking style,” she says.

“My mom’s lamb curry is still one of my favourite recipes and my version of her curry is also one of the most shared recipes from my first cookbook.”

With Mother’s Day looming, you may be wondering how you can surprise mom in lockdown.

Nene and Valor Chocolates have teamed up to come up with some great ideas to show your mom just how much you appreciate and love her.

Care package/hamper

Send mom a care package with all of her favourite snacks and treats – think chocolates, nuts, biltong, fudge and more.

Says Nene: “My mom is a huge tea lover, so any hamper would definitely include tea. My mom is also diabetic, so the Valor dark chocolates are the perfect indulgent treat for her. I’d also add some of my homemade rusks.”

Online cooking classes

Online cooking courses are great gifts for foodie moms looking to improve their skills. There are many courses available, from knife skills to cake decorating and everything else.

With the extra time on her hands, this gives mom the perfect opportunity to whip up treats in the kitchen.

Subscription boxes/delivery services

While many delivery services are not available during the lockdown period, there are a few on call.

Daily Dish is a popular option that delivers fresh ingredients to your door, complete with carefully curated menus to suit all. Ucook is a subscription service that allows you to order full meal kits along with a recipe.

Host a virtual dinner party

Make the most of social distancing by hosting a virtual dinner party with mom and if you want, invite the rest of the family.

Nene advises: “I actually attended a virtual birthday party for one of my friends during the lockdown. It was such a great way to check in with everyone and was such fun.”

