Primedia events cancelled or postponed until further notice

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people and effectively cancelling mass celebrations, the Primedia Broadcasting group has taken the decision to suspend all its annual events across all its brands until further notice

The numerous events hosted by the broadcaster form part of the major South African sporting and lifestyle calendar and as such, events scheduled from March have either been postponed or cancelled until further notice.

This affects events such as the 947 Discovery Rhythm Run and Huawei Joburg Day in the Park.

“It is our policy to give event-goers a full refund in the event of a total cancellation,” said Primedia in a statement.

“The country’s leadership has taken bold and necessary steps to contain the virus, and as a responsible business with brands that deliver multiple lifestyle events, the health and safety of South Africa’s citizens takes priority,” added Primedia Broadcasting head of events, Alexia Poulos.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and will communicate with our stakeholders as we have been provided clear directions by the government and the WHO,” she said.

Primedia encouraged South Africans to take heed and adhere to the health preventive measures communicated through credible news sites and resources.

“It is important during this time to avoid panic and misinformation. Where possible we encourage sporting and fitness enthusiasts to continue training while adhering to the safety and health regulations.”

