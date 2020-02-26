Join an Earth Hour Adventure dash in Joburg and Cape Town

On the last Saturday of March (28 March), millions of people around the globe will participate in Earth Hour, one of the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

Residents of Johannesburg and Cape Town will have the chance to add their voice to the global drive for positive environmental change with an outdoor adventure to be held at the Kirstenbosch and Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens, with the support of Virgin Active.

The first Earth Hour was held in Sydney, Australia, in 2007 as a symbolic lights-out initiative.

Today it goes far beyond the symbolic action of “switching off” and has become a catalyst for climate awareness, education, conversation and driving positive legislative and policy changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action.

At this year’s Earth Hour Adventure, Joburgers and Capetonians will take part in an after-dark, family-friendly race across the two beautiful botanical gardens using torches and headlamps to navigate hidden checkpoints along a 5km course.

The dash will be followed by a bring-your-own picnic on the lawns.

Live entertainment will keep the good vibes going and everyone is asked to avoid plastic waste.

Coffee lovers are encouraged not to leave home without their reusable coffee mugs!

Justin Smith, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) SA business development head says: “This year’s Earth Hour Adventure takes place against the backdrop of a deepening climate crisis.

“There has never been a more important time to come together to shine a light on the issues that are holding us back.

“We can all make small changes in our own lives, and encourage our leaders to make big decisions, like supporting renewable energy, that are better for people and the planet.”

Both events are fundraisers for WWF-SA and the proceeds will go towards supporting their conservation efforts.

Event details

• Date: 28 March

• Venues: Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden (Johannesburg) and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens (Cape Town)

• Time: Gates open at 6pm, the dash starts at 7pm.

• What to bring: This is a strictly no-waste event. Picnic basket and blanket (no food will be on sale and there will be no water stations), headlamps and torches, reusable coffee mugs, drinking cup, mug or bottle.

• Online tickets: Earth Hour Adventure

• Cost: Adults R180 and kids R100 (under six years old are free)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.