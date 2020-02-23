Woodrock Animal Rescue to host a 5km sunset hike

Woodrock Animal Rescue, SA’s oldest pro-life rescue centre for homeless, neglected and injured animals, will host a heart-warming community event this leap year’s eve.

A 5km sunset walk through the scenic hills of the Hennops River Valley aims to share a love and connection with homeless dogs, inspire adoptions and raise funds for these fur babies.

The shelter is looking to raise R480, 600 for a new mobile pet clinic.

Woodrock Animal Rescue says the panel van they have chosen ticks all the boxes. Only one in 10 dogs in SA find a forever home. As the economy continues to face challenges, more people are surrendering their pets to shelters. Many of these shelters are underfunded and overcrowded, and few are pro-life.

Annually, about 2.7 million animals are euthanised in SA. Animal rescue centres such as Woodrock don’t just take in homeless dogs – they rescue abused animals, rehabilitate them and give them the chance to find love and care in a new home environment. This takes time, and dogs can be in the shelter for many years.

“By supporting this beautiful event, you save and support animals,” says Estelle Meldau, one of the founders of Woodrock.

“By donating your time and affection and by purchasing a ticket for the walk.”

Participants will meet at the rescue centre and will receive a complimentary drink. Then they will choose the dog they would like to spend time with, and then they’ll walk. Treat stations on the route give people a chance to grab something tasty for their furry friends. It’s an opportunity to share a unique experience with friends, family and a homeless dog.

“Sunsets are truly magnificent over the hills, and what better way to share a magical moment than with a dog who so badly needs love and attention,” says Meldau.

For information, visit www. woodrockanimalrescue.co.za

