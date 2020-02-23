 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 23.2.2020 09:17 am

Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5

Adriaan Roets
PREMIUM!
Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5

Picture: Supplied

Askari Game Lodge and Spa has one of the largest private collections of ox wagons, carts and other animal-drawn vehicles.

It’s when the African sun beats down on you and creates little drops of sweat on your brow that a country breakaway is at its best. While the sun scorches the earth it warms the pool for cocktails later. When you’re at Askari Lodge and Spa, nestled in the Magaliesberg mountain range, you will constantly yearn for the heat so you can spend time outside, especially at night when the star tapestry is at its boldest. The lodge is one of those perfect places where city dwellers from Johannesburg or Pretoria, who spend their week nose to the grindstone, can...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.